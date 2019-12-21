Tiny Tots HSS celebrates Sports cum Annual Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Tiny Tots HSS celebrated Sports cum Annual Day Function in the School grounds today.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor Jammu and S K Sharma, Additional Commissioner Income Tax were the chief guests, who declared the meet open by lighting the torch which was taken around the field by the Head Boy of the School, Imad Ul Haq, followed by March Past.

The March Past was led by the Head Girl Riya Manhas and Naman Verma. Beautifully synchronized contingents of various houses were led by the House Captains.

Dr Vikram Handa, Principal of the School welcomed the guests and apprised the audience that the sports events and various other competitions had been going on for the last two weeks with the finals of various athletic events including the sprints, long jump and fun races for the junior classes to be held during the day.

The yoga team of the school performed various ‘asanas’ for the guest in different formations in a beautiful manner.

The Karate drill highlighted the various forms of self-defence with students presenting full contact demonstration for the audience.

Gurpreet Handa, Director of the school read the annual report highlighting the achievements and the progress made by the school. She also spoke about the future activities planned by the school for the next academic year.

Dances from various states of the country were presented in colourful dresses, which reflected a sense of unity in diversity with the major dance forms of the country coming together in one performance itself.

To salute the armed forces a musical skit was performed by the senior students of the school depicting the sacrifices made by our forces. This was followed by a grand finale of the senior aerobic drill.

Veena Handa, Chairperson of the group spoke about the importance of curricular activities in shaping up the future of the children.

Speaking on the occasion, Chander Mohan emphasised that the school management must open more branches even in the valley to impart quality education.

The other dignitaries present were Deepali Handa and Deepak Handa.