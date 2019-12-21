Jammu Sanskriti School celebrates Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu celebrated Annual Sports Day with zeal and zest here today.

This annual event began in the benign presence of the chief guest Mukesh Singh, IGP Jammu, while Ravinder Dangi, MD SIDCO and Sheema Nabi Qasba, SDPO RS Pura were the guests of honour and the special invitees included Dr Roopali Slathia (Physical Director, GCW Gandhi Nagar, Jammu), Bhupinder Singh Tirthi (Treasurer of Kho-Kho Federation of India), Sahil Dev Singh (International Kho-Kho Player), Rajesh Virdhy (Chief Coach, J&K Rifle Association), Anil Kumar Wadhera (Chief Boxing Coach, J&K) and Surya Bhan Singh (Sr. Judo Chief Coach).

Harpreet Singh Anand (Chairperson of the School) along with the members from the management, Mili R. Sumbria (Principal, Jammu Sanskriti School, Kathua) and staff members from JSS, Kathua were also present on the occasion.

The event commenced with the welcome address by Head Girl of the School Aastha Kohli, which was followed by the presentation of saplings as a mark of green drive.

To invoke blessings for the success of an event Ganesha Vandna was presented by our performers. Balloons were released and Olympic torch was lighted to mark the beginning of sports day.

The oath taking ceremony left the audience in awe. The gathering was welcomed and greeted warmly by Rohini Aima, Principal cum vice-chairperson of the school who highlighted the achievements and success story of the school in her annual report. Multifarious events like dumbles and wend yoga martial arts demonstration, mass PT, aerobics, high jump, tug of war and sack race were the highlights of the event.

The meritorious students of all classes were felicitated which created a sense of belongingness and motivation for others.

Mukesh Singh congratulated the Management, Principal and entire fraternity of JSS for such grandeur event and asserted that children of today are ambassadors of future and such events imbibe and emulate sportsman’s spirit among children which is a true indicative of globally competent citizens.

Harpreet Singh Anand, Chairperson of the School congratulated the entire staff for putting up such a splendid show.

Rohini Aima presented the Annual Report, while the vote of thanks was presented by Himanshu, Head Boy of the School.