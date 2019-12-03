APS Miran Sahib celebrates Annual Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: Army Public School, Miran Sahib celebrated Annual Award function with enthusiasm and fervour in the school premises, here today.

The function was presided over by Brig K S Kalsi, Cdr 162 Inf Bde and Chairman APS Miran Sahib as the chief guest.

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the chief guest escorted by the other dignitaries and the Principal.

Ritu Sharma, Principal presented the Annual Report, highlighting the achievements of the school.

The cultural programme was based on the theme-‘Josh-the Enthusiasm’ which started with Ganesh Vandana followed by a bonanza of cultural items.

The student achievers in academics, NCC, Scouts and Guides and sports were awarded by the chief guest.