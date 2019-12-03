EC Tashi inaugurates ice hockey coaching camp

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Dec 3: Executive Councillor for Zanskar Affairs Er Phunsog Tashi inaugurated a winter ice hockey coaching camp at Pipiting here today.

In Charge SDM Zanskar Tundup Namgyal Lonpo, Councilors besides Sub Divisional officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the EC while appreciating the efforts of Zanskar Ice Hockey Foundation for having organized the coaching camp expressed optimism that it will go a long way in enhancing the skills of young ice hockey players of the Sub Division.

While reiterating the commitment of the Hill Council Kargil in giving impetus to winter sports in the district, the EC assured that all out efforts are underway in this regard and the same shall be extended to Zanskar as well. He added that a proposal for construction of Ice hockey rink at Pipiting is also in the pipeline.

The EC said that considering the potential of ice hockey and early ice formation features of Zanskar which recorded -29 degree yesterday emphasis will be laid to produce players of national and international calibre who would also emulate the Ladakhi players representing India at the national and international level.