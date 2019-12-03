Williamson hails ‘hard work’ to save Test, seal England series win

Hamilton, Dec 3:

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured New Zealand drew the rain-hit second Test against England in Hamilton on Tuesday, sealing a 1-0 series win.

New Zealand batted the final day needing a substantial innings to avoid defeat and were helped by sloppy England fielding.

Williamson, who had three lives including a howler of a dropped catch by Joe Denly, described it as a “good effort” to end up with a draw.

“A lot of hard work had to go into saving the match when time didn’t allow us an opportunity to win it,” he said.

However, England captain Joe Root felt the Test was always heading for a draw, saying even if the weather and fielding had gone England’s way “we still couldn’t have forced a result.”

Heavy rain arrived soon after lunch to end play on the fifth day when New Zealand were 241 for two in their second innings, 140 ahead with Taylor on 105 and Williamson on 104. (PTI)