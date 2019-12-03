J&K wins match, Kurukshetra bags Cricket for Blind Tri-series

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 3: J&K Cricket team of blind defeated Kurukshetra in the last match of Tri-Series, organized by J&K Cricket Association of Blind at Jammu University cricket ground, here.

The tri-series was organized between the J&K and Kurukshetra teams and was supported by DC Jammu, Directorate of Physical Education University of Jammu, Department of Youth Services & Sports, Department of Social Welfare, Sahil Aggarwal MD of Views Today and Raj Kumar Gupta President Goshalla Jammu.

Ace Sports Administrator, Ranjeet Kalra was the chief guest on the valedictory function, who lavished praise on the organisers for holding the event in a befitting manner.

In the last match, batting first, J&K scored a good total of 300 runs in the allotted 25 overs. Mohd Azeem top scored with 78 runs and Chamandeep contributed 63 runs.

In reply Kurukshetra managed to score 244 runs to lose the match by 56 runs. Deepa Rawat scored110 runs and Afzal contributed 40 runs. Mohd Azeem of J&K was declared as the man of the match in final whereas Deepa Rawat of Kurukshetra was declared as man of the series.