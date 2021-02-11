AJKTA conducts belt grading test

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 11: All Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association (AJKTA) conducted belt promotion test for players at Ganesha Taekwondo Academy (GTA), here.

Various players participated in this event wherein 28 players were promoted at the level of coloured belt, whereas Raju Kumar, Ayush Mahajan, Hardik Gupta and Rohit Kumar were promoted at Black belt level.

The belt grading test was conducted by Mukesh Thakur (International Gold medallist and president of the Association).