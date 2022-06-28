Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: ‘3×3 Summer State Showdown (SSS) Basketball Tournament’ organised by the JU’s Directorate of Sports and Physical Education (DSPE), got underway at the Basketball Court of University of Jammu, here today.

The tournament is being organised under the guidance of Vice Chancellor of University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai, while today event was witnessed by Dr Daud Iqbal Baba, Director (DSPE), Harjinder Singh (Basketball Coach Sports Authority of India, Jammu), Dr Mandeep Singh Assistant Professor and others wherein 32 teams are participating in the tournament.

On the 2nd day of the tournament, the player displayed spectacular courage, game skill and brilliance during the competition.

The 1st match was played between Team Benchwarmers and Team Gladiators, which was won by Gladiators by 5 points with Sahitya was highest scorer during the match, while 2nd match was won by Team Soul defeating Raggers by 1 point lead.

In the women’s section, Power Puff Girls emerged winner by defeating Blue Rocks by 5 points, while Upheavals defeated team NBA by 1 point, Team Full Power trounced Team Spartans by 14 points, Hoopsters beat Power Puff Girls by 5 points (Harshita was highest scorer).

In a level pegging match between team LPU and Jalandhar team ICONIC, the team of LPU emerged winners by 1 point, while Team Agniveer beat Team Hunter by 3 points and Ball Busters won by 8 point against Pink Panthers in women’s section.

Anoop Saraf, owner of Bansi Lal Jewelers, and Sahil owner of Power Fitness Gym, Pawan Sobti, owner of Sobti Automobiles, Sushant Manhas, owner of NSW Construction, Rohit Grover owner of Grover Steel Industry, Neeraj Sharma owner of D. Village and Arman Chopra were present during the event.