J&K Roller skaters shine in National

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: J&K Roller skaters excelled in the 2nd national Ranking Championship by securing medals in different categories, recently held at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

The players including Tamanna Saini won three Gold medals, while Prageet Kour secured one Gold medal and two Silver medals, Abhinav clinched one Gold and two Silver medals and Puneesh Puri won one Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal, besides Samarjot Singh secured two Gold and one Silver medal, while Kartikeya Puri won three Gold medals and Surya Bhaskar, Mayank and Vanshaj won one Bronze each in the aforesaid championship.

Overwhelmed by the outstanding performance of the speed skaters, J&K Roller Skating Association (JKRSA) honoured the medal winners on arrival here.

President of the Association, Gurcharan Singh Khurmi appreciated the speed skaters hailing from J&K UT for their phenomenal performance at national level and brought laurels to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.