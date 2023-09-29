21st J&K-UT Athletics C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: 21st J&K UT Athletics Championship 2023 concluded at Jammu University Athletics Track, here today. Around 900 Athletes from all districts of J&K Union Territory participated in different disciplines such as men, women; boys and girls in the championship.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Union Territory Championship was held on Synthetics Athletics Track for the first time, using all the latest techniques such as the Photo-finish system. The competitions were held in accordance with rules and regulations of the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics.

Baldev Singh Baloria Deputy Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation was chief guest on the occasion who distributed medals and certificates to winners. The Athletes who have qualified will participate in forthcoming 34th North Zone Junior Athletics Championship-2023 scheduled to be held at Jammu from 15-17 October 2023. The Championship was conducted under the overall supervision of Organizing Secretary, Sharat Chander Singh and Technical Supervision of Nirmal Singh.