12 member climbers’ team leaves for North Zone C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 29: A twelve member team of Mountaineering Association of J&K including an official left today for Delhi to participate in the 27th North Zone Sport Climbing Championship scheduled to be held at Indian Mountaineering Foundation and Climb Central Delhi from 1st to 3rd October. The team was screened by J&K State Sports Council.

The new look team led by Shilpa Charak comprised eight boys and 3 girls in five categories of Men, Women, Junior Boys, Sub Junior Boys and Sub Junior Girls. The selected climbers are Arun Deep Singh (Men), Shilpa Charak (Women), Sub Junior Boys; Kafeel Ul Haq of Pulwama, Aryan Rauthan of Army Public School, Damana, Jammu and Ankit Singh of St. Xavier Sr. Secondary School, Jammu.

In Junior Boys; Kashish Bharti of Udhampur, Saksham Slathia of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu, Prince Thakur of National Academy High School, Udhampur. Sub Junior Girls; Ayaana Bhagat of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu and Jeevika Verma of St. Xavier Sr. Secondary School, Jammu

After the North Zone competition a 26 member team of the IMF North Zone Committee shall be selected for participation in the National (Inter Zonal) Climbing Championship to be held in the last week of October.

Earlier, the members of Mountaineering Association of J&K and Tawi Trekkers J&K led by Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary of India and Ashwani Sharma, a former MLA were present during the occasion.