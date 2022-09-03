11-yr-old, Ajunveer bags international poetry award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Arjunveer Singh is a child prodigy with a beautiful and creative mind. Student of VIIth standard in Air Force School, Jammu brought laurels to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by winning international poetry award – Grow Your Buds Poetry Rendion Contest – for his poem on killer Corona and rising teen suicide.

This contest was organised by Motivational Strips – the world’s most active writer’s forum and reputed educational trust – Soundariya Educational Trust.

Hundreds of children across the globe participated in this contest. However, Arjunveer Singh with his creative poetic expressions bagged first prize.

The jury members comprised of eminent writers across globe: Mary Lynn Luiz (USA), Dr Raja Rajeswari Seetha Raman (Malaysia), Penny Wobbly (UK), Nivedita Roy (Bahrain) and Samuella Conteh (Sierra Leone).

His poem – Masked Life – about changing life style due to killer Corona, highlights importance of mask in our day today life. However, in last stanza of his poem Arjunveer, lays stress on importance of emotional connect while maintaining social distance. Message related to this is conveyed in these lines: Covishield, covaxin might keep Corona away, only and only emotional connect is going to make your day. Don’t forget to give injection of love and affection, at the end of day this alone gonna build strong antigen.

In July 20, 2014, Arjunveer was selected by Kapsons as child ambassador to walk on ramp with models of international repute.

In 2019 Arjunveer participated in Mental Maths and Rubics Cube competition organised by Radio Mirchi. He bagged first prize by solving all puzzles with lightening speed.