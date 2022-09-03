Cyber awareness camp held at MV Int’l School

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 3: A cyber awareness camp was held at MV International School in collaboration with NGO Channel 22 and 91.1 Top FM Radio to aware the students and staff about the current scenario in relation to cybercrimes and to sensitise them about judicious use of internet and social media, here today.

SSP Security Civil Secretariat, Mohd Yaseen Kichloo was the chief guest of the event. He shared highly valuable information about cyber security, latest threats, public perceptions, cyber terminology and future challenges that we all might face while using the internet and social media.

He added that cyber criminals are way ahead of our thoughts and we all need to be alert and aware; refrain from freebies to avoid bugs and cyber threats was his message to all.

RJ Vandita and RJ Aryan from 91.1 Top FM hosted the event and raised the momentum for the students to share their experiences and ask their questions to the guest speaker. Galaxy of guests were present to witness the event along with students of the School.

Neeraj Rakwal (Station Head 91.1 Top FM); Gourav Abrol (Director, MVIS); Shally Kour and Shubham Dalmotra from NGO Channel 22 graced the occasion by their esteemed presence.

The students contributed to the program by presenting a melodious song, followed by a short play to spread a message to all to stay conscious about any suspicious event occurring around them in their digital space.

The cyber pledge was also taken by the gathering. Gourav Abrol thanked the guests for sparing their time to sensitise the students and staff about the core issue.