Sat inaugurates ‘Iron Temple Gym’ at Sarwal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Former Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated the newly opened ‘Iron Temple Gym’ at Sarwal area opposite Christian cemetery, here today.

A large crowd gathered outside the Gym where they welcomed the chief guest by garlanding him, and then the chief guest inaugurated the newly opened health club by cutting the ribbon.

Owner of the Gym, Deepak Thappa, District president BJP, Munish Khajuria, Mandal president Raveesh Mengi, Corporator Ward 29 Surinder Choudhary, Ramesh Angral and many others were also present.

The established Gym serves the purpose of helping both ladies and gents so that they can bring themselves into a good shape.

Addressing the gathering, Sat Sharma expressed his happiness and congratulated the owner for taking a good initiative of opening a health club in the area so that residents of the area especially youth could maintain themselves both physically and mentally as exercising relieves a great amount of mental pressure as well.

He also appreciated the effort of owner of the gym Deepak Thappa who has also employed four persons in the Gym which has contributed a lot in helping the same number of families as well.

He said the Gym has many machines including many imported machines like latest cardio for ladies and gents, leg press, latest smith machine and others which will help the customers get in a good shape.

The owner of the Gym, Deepak thanked the BJP leader for sparing his valuable time and inaugurating the Gym and advising youth to walk on a healthy path. “The gym is fully air conditioned and is equipped with the latest machines,” he said.

He also said that the gym imparts special training for powerlifters and bodybuilders.