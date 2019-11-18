Young Tiger, Param Riser script 3-0 wins

B-Division League Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Param Riser Football Club and Young Tiger Football Club registered convincing victories over their rivals to advance in the ongoing B-Division League Football Tournament, being organised by Adhoc Committee of District Football Association (DFA) Jammu at GGM Science College Football ground, here.

In the first match of the day, Young Tiger Football Club defeated Hero Club by three goals to nil (3-0), while Param Riser got the better of Moonlight FC by three goals to nil (3-0).

The matches were officiated by Rahul Sharma, Dheeraj Menia, Rahul Ghai and Ajay Kumar.

Prominent among others present during the matches were Narinder Gupta, Chairman DFA Jammu; Yousuf Don, Organising Secretary; Mohan Lal and Feastus Sotra.