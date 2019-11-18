Air Force School Jammu celebrates Annual Sports Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 18: Air Force School Jammu celebrated its Annual Sports Day with pomp and show, here today.

Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu Chairman Air Force School Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion.

Shuchi Gupta, Principal Air Force School Jammu, in her welcome address highlighted the achievements of school in the sports activities held during the session and expressed her gratitude to parents for their cooperation.

The event started with the lighting of the traditional Athletic Torch which was followed by a march past led by Manpreet Kour and Randeep Singh, the Head Girl and Head Boy of the school.

Manpreet Kour Head Girl of the school took the Oath of Unity and Integrity on behalf of all the participants of the sports events.

Apart from field and track events the spectators were captivated by the cultural items presented by the students which included Aerobics, Zumba and Karate display.

The absorbing races among the six houses were hugely applauded and cheered by the spellbound spectators. A 100 meters run was also organised for the parents and children were seen cheering for their parents.

The Chairman gave away the medals and trophies to the winners and the Rolling Trophy for Sports Events for the academic session was awarded to the Tipnis House.

In his address, the Chairman appreciated the zeal, enthusiasm and spirit of the students and congratulated the Principal and the school staff for the spectacular show.