Young aspiring soccer player dies of heart attack

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BARAMULLA, July 17: A 10-year-old aspiring football player died due to cardiac arrest today morning in Ushkura area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The youth identified as Tawhid Rahim, son of Abdul Rahim Lone, resident of Ushkura suffered a major heart attack on the ground this morning, leading to his instant death.

As per eyewitnesses, the youth was playing with other players when he suddenly collapsed on a local ground, just after scoring a goal for his team.

Locals described the deceased youth as a soccer enthusiast and aspiring player of the game. “He (youth) even was member of a local club team ‘FC Dash’,” said locals.