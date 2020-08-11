WTA players adjust to new normal in first event since March

LEXINGTON (US), Aug 11:

Marie Bouzkova expected some adjustment to her first tennis tournament in nearly six months.

First was the matter of shedding rust from the layoff caused by the coronavirus shutdown. The Czech Republic player also had to get her mind around the inaugural Top Seed Open and a significantly subdued competitive atmosphere without spectators and a sprinkling of officials around center court.

“The beginning felt like practice because my coach was clapping at some point,” said Bouzkova, who quickly adapted to upset No. 3 seed Johonna Konta, 6-4, 6-4 on Monday.

“But that quiet was a little bit weird.”

Say hello to the new normal players will see for the foreseeable future because of the pandemic. (PTI)