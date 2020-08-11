Solo song, poster making competitions organised

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 11: GDC Nowshera and GDC Ramgarh today conducted online intercollegiate competitions on different topics for college students.

Government Degree College (GDC), Nowshera in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) organized online “Solo Song Hindi” competition as a part of one week virtual workshop on ‘Display Your Talents’.

On this occasion, Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department was the chief patron and Dr Yaseen Ahmed Shah, Director Colleges, Higher Education Department was the patron, while Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary of JKAACL was the program Director.

Large number of students of different colleges and universities participated in which first position was secured by Sinakshi Gupta, School of Social Sciences, University of Jammu, while 2nd position was clinched by Owais Ashraf of GDC Kilam and 3rd position bagged by Navleen Kour of Govt PG College for Women Gandhi Nagar Jammu. All the position holders were awarded with certificates of excellence.

The event was judged by Prof Kuldeep Raina of MAM College Jammu, Prof Priyanka Sharma of Govt College for Women Udhampur and Bishan Dass, Assistant Culture Officer, JKAACL, whereas Dr Surinder Kumar, College Principal was the chairperson of the organizing committee.

Meanwhile, Government Degree College Ramgarh organized an intercollegiate poster making and slogan writing competition under the guidance of the College Principal, Prof (Dr) Meeru Abrol wherein students from various colleges of J&K UT participated.

In poster making competition, Anjali Nanda of GCW Bhagwati Nagar bagged 1st prize, Ramnik and Rakshak Jandial, KC Law College shared 2nd prize whereas, Shakshi Sharma of GCW Bhagwati Nagar and Seema Devi of GDC Ramkote shared 3rd prize.

In slogan writing, Kashish Vaid of GCW Bhagwati Nagar clinched 1st prize; Seema Devi of GDC Ramkote secured second position and Vanshika Kalsotra and Muskan from GDC Ramnagar shared 3rd prize. E-certificates were awarded to all the participants.

Principal of the College thanked the adjudicators of the competition including Dr Jugal Kishori Puri, Retired Associate Professor of Hindi; Dr Shiv Mangal Singh, Assistant Professor of GDC Basohli and Dr Preeti Slathia, Assistant Professor of GCW Bhagwati Nagar.