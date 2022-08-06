Wrestling coach brings laurels to J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Son of soil, Sahil Sharma representing India women wrestling team in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Birmingham brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir as his two trainees’ secured two medals in the game.

It is a proud moment for J&K that India team squad wrestlers namely Sakshi Malik won Gold medal in 62 kg weight category and Divya Kakran secured Bronze medal in the Games for India. After winning the medals in the said championship, the son of soil handed over the India Flag to Sakshi Maik and others.

President, Basu Dev announced that Sahil Sharma will be honoured by the Wrestling Association of J&K on his return from Birmingham.