Girls Football League inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Batra Group’s 98.3 Mirchi organised a ‘Girls Football League’ to encourage girls of Jammu to indulge into the Football game, here today.

The 98.3 Mirchi has been doing multiple events to bring new exposure to the city, so this monsoon, especially after the covid times, Team Mirchi organised the tournament to lay out the encouragement and sportsmanship among the girls of Jammu.

The inaugural event of the two day League was held at Birla Open Minds School, Channi Himmat, here. The event was organised today with all the teams looking cheerful to welcome our chief guest Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa (IAS) to unveil the Winner’s trophy.

Mirchi’s RJ Chaitanya and RJ Rohit began the event with a very interactive fun session with the audience. They introduced the team players of various schools along with their captain to the chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner, Avni Lavasa interacted with all girls’ School teams and expressed her happiness to see such efforts. She encouraged all the teams and also guided them on importance of fitness in various sports. She spoke of both “Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho” and “Khelo India” initiatives and how this League was a perfect amalgamation of both.

The event was presented by the BATRA Group and Pegasus Football Club, supported by Chander Bhaga Advertising Agency, Birla Open Minds School, ASCOMS Artemis Heart Centre.

Jammu’s beloved RJ, Mirchi Shwetima, Programming Head of 98.3 Mirchi while sharing about the initiatives said, ‘Mirchi has always ensured to promote entertainment and happiness in the day to day life of Jammuities, through Radio as well as such events.

Sumit Kakkar, Cluster Head, 98.3 Mirchi-Punjab-JK-HP also extended thanks to everyone present there.