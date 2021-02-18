Wrestlers selected for Roman Style Sr National C’ship-2020

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Eight wrestlers were selected by Wrestling Association of J&K to represent J&K UT Wrestling team in 65th Men Greco Roman Style Senior National Wrestling Championship-2020 which is scheduled to be held at Lovely Professional University Jalandhar, Punjab from February 20 to 21.

The team was selected by Screening Committee which was conducted under the overall supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports Officer Jammu in presence of Satish Singh, Dheeraj Sharma, chairman technical committee Wrestling Association, Krishan Singh (Coach), Sahil Sharma and Gautam.

T Rohit Singh (JKP), Sahil Dagoria (JKP), Suryadev Singh (JKP), Mohd Jayia, Sushil Singh, Vireshwar Bhardwaj, Ali Mohammed and Salinder Singh were part of the selected team, whereas Krishan Singh (Assistant Coach J&K Police) will accompany with the team.