MIs picks Jammu’s Yudhvir Charak for cash rich league

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Another player of Jammu-Yudhvir Singh Charak today got major fillip when he was picked by Mumbai Indians (MIs) at IPL players’ auction with base price of Rs 20 lakh.

With this achievement, he has become second player of Jammu division and fourth players of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who has been auctioned for Indian Premier League (IPL) after Parvez Rasool, Rasikh Salam and Abdul Samad. Before him, Rasikh Salam had played for Mumbai Indians, whereas Abdul Samad has been playing with Sunrisers Hyderabad since last edition for cash rich league.

Yudhvir Singh Charak, son of Dharam Singh Charak and Leela Devi resident of Dogra Nagar Muthi has been playing for the last three years with Hyderabad Cricket Association and played India’s domestic tournaments including Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Hyderabad under-23 Tournament while he had also played for J&K in Under-19 and under-23 and represented the J&K team at various occasions.

Yudhvir Charak did primary schooling from Tiny Tots Jammu, thereafter went to KC International and done his secondary education from Pestle Weed School Dehradun.

While taking with Excelsior, Yudhvir Singh Charak gave whole credit of this achievement to his coach Vivek Singh, followed by another coach Adnan Bafana who has been guiding him since he joined Hyderabad Cricket Association and Indian professional cricketer -Ambati Rayudu for encouraging him for all formats of cricket.