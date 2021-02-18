Weightlifters excel in Jammu District C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Jammu District Weightlifting Championship, organised in different weight categories including sub junior, junior and youth men & women by J&K Weightlifting Association, concluded at Weightlifting Hall, MA Stadium, here today.

Around 100 lifters registered for the day-long competition and contested in various weight groups.

Deputy Secretary to J&K Government, Sayeed Altaf was chief guest of the prize distribution function, who distributed medals and certificates to winners. He also felicitated the senior lifters and officials. The chief guest was accompanied by president of the Association, Harbhajan Singh, vice president, Ravi Singh and general secretary, Yudhvir Singh.

Among the guests of honour were Divisional Sports Officer of JKSC, Ashok Singh, Manager Indoor Complex, Satish Gupta, Pritam Singh, Kulvinder Singh, Dalbir Mehta and Lakhwinder Gill.

The competition were organised under the guidance of technical penal comprising Dhanraj Singh (NIS), Amit Sharma and Munish Charak, whereas Dayal Singh was organising secretary of the championship.

In junior boys category, Himanshu Sharma stood first in 89 kg, Mohit Singh remained 1st in 96 kg, whereas in Plus 109 kg, Radhay Krishna bagged 1st position and in 61 kg, Parshan Sharma stood 1st, while Manav Sharma and Abhi Choudhary remained 2nd and 3rd besides in 67 kg, Nirbhay Singh clinched 1st place, whereas in 73 kg, Manpreet Singh bagged 1st position and in 81 kg, Rishab Karthol, Jatin Jamwal and Manik Gupta clinched top three positions respectively.

In youth boys category, Divyanshu Thapa and Sonit Sharma stood 1st and 2nd in 96 kg category, whereas in 61 kg, Snatan Choudhary and Shivam Saini bagged top two positions respectively and in 96 kg, Samrat Sharma stood 1st.

In junior girls: Nisha Sharma, Mavlee Kour and Priya Bhat bagged first positions in 59 kg, 64 kg and 71 kg weight category respectively, whereas in youth girls, Kanika Bhagat, Shweta and Tania Sharma secured first positions in 45 kg, 55 kg & 59 kg respectively.