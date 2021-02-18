Rana declares Rural Youth Premier League Cricket Tournament open

Bhalessa Warriors defeats Bishnah Warriors

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 18: Bhalessa Warriors today defeated Bishnah Warriors by 46 runs in the Rural Youth Premier League Cricket Tournament, played at M.A Stadium here.

Aqib Bhat of the Bhalessa Warriors was declared as Man of the match for his overall performance.

The tournament was organised by Warrior Cricket Club whereas the tournament was declared open by National Conference Provincial President Devender Singh Rana. Sandhya social activist was guest of honour while prominent among those present in the inaugural function were chief organizer, Abdul Hussain and chief patron of the Club Haq Zargar

National Conference District President Jammu Urban, Dharamveer Singh Jamwal besides Sandeep Singh and others were also present.

In all 16 teams are participating in the tournament.

Declaring the tournament open, the Provincial President Rana exhorted the youth to fine-tune their capabilities and make a mark in national and international sports events.

“We don’t lack talent, as our youngsters are second to none and provided opportunities, coaching and avenues the day is not far when they will shine in the cricket horizon of the country”, Rana said, adding that holding of such events will help in identifying talent, so as to polish and prepare them for bigger events.

Rana appreciated the enthusiasm among the budding cricketers and said that over month long competitions will place them in good stead to face the competitive world with vigour and confidence. He wished success to the participants, saying though just one team will make it to the top yet this should not be the end of the game. “In sports there is always another time”, he said and hoped that by emulating this spirit the players will do their best and play with commitment.

The Provincial President complimented the organizers for holding the tournament, saying this will go a long way in providing larger canvass to the budding cricketers. He said holding of such events are imperative for identifying talent, sharpening them and to provide them opportunities to perform, first at a limited scale and then in various tournaments at the local and the national level.

Earlier, Rana was introduced to the players.