World Handball Day celebrated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/Udhampur, June 23: Arun Sharma Sports and Social Welfare Trust celebrated World Handball Day in a well attended function at Handball Training Centre of Sanatam Dharam Sabha School Campus Old Rehari, here today.

A brief friendly match was also played between teams of young trainees. The game of young trainees was witnessed by senior international players including Akshay Khajuria, Dheeraj Nagpal, Dheeraj Pathania and Kartar Dogra.

These super seniors also guided young talented stuff in terms of technique and ability to stay fit and perform better under difficult conditions. Dheeraj Nagpal told young trainees about the importance of World Handball Day while highlighting the spread of the game world over.

The Arun Trust also honoured Sub-Inspector with J&K Police and former Handball player, Lalit Sharma and Yoga Instructor, Brij Sharma. Later, International Football player from Jammu, Arun Malhotra presented sports kits to Arun Sports Trust for presenting to the budding players.

Meanwhile, Kargil Martyrs Handball Club Udhampur in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports Udhampur also celebrated the Day at Mini Stadium to encourage more people towards the game.

Ashok Kumar, retired Director Sports Shri Mata Vaishnodevi University was the chief guest, while Surinder Singh Khalsa, vice president MC Udhampur and Devinder Singh Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police were the guests of honour.