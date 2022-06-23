Exhibition matches organised to observe ‘Int’l Olympic Day’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Hockey J&K organised two exhibition matches for junior men and women teams to observe ‘International Olympic Day’ at KK Hakku Stadium, here today.

Brigadier, JS Shekhawat was the chief guest on the occasion, while president Hockey J&K, Rajeev Sharma was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that the spirit of the Olympics movement must remain alive among the sports community and also stressed upon the players to work hard so that our teams can give a medal winning performance in nationals.

While speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Sharma thanked Secretary J&K Sports Council for extending helping hand to promote Hockey in J&K especially for women and thanked her for sponsoring a special training camp for women and men players.

Today’s matches were officiated by D Singh and Anjali, both the Hockey coaches. The matches were witnessed by more than 200 players and hockey enthusiasts along with RS Kuku, senior vice-president Hockey J&K and Satpal Singh, manager of Hakku Stadium.

RS Kuku presented mementos to the chief guest and guest of honour.

Dr Taran Singh (General Secretary Hockey J&K) presented vote of thanks and appealed to the J&K Sports Council to establish more playfields in the periphery of Jammu and Srinagar cities so that budding talent can take the benefit of the Hockey.

Tejinder Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Ishan Sharma, Harmanan Singh, Angat Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Prince were present during the event.