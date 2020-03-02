Women’s College cricket team lifts trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 2: Women’s College cricket team today lifted the rolling trophy of a women cricket tournament being held here.

At least 10 teams participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between Government Women College and Government SP College, wherein the former after winning the toss elected to bat first and scored a total of 167 runs.

In return SP College team failed to chase 167 runs and ended their innings at 44 runs and lost with huge margin of 123 runs.

The man of the match was awarded to Irfaana.

Speaking about the match, Irfaana, the captain of the wining team expressed her satisfaction over the conduct of the tournament and said that such events are going to go fetch good results with regard to the women cricket in Kashmir.

“It was a good experience and we were happy when we heard about the tournament. The game has got a good future, but it all depends on how supportive your family is-that is the decisive factor,” she said.

She added that she wants to appeal the families to let their girls out to play and let them have the way they want.

Commenting over the game, Prof Shiekh Javaid said that the girls were playing like professionals even after they do not get ample opportunities in the part of the region.

“Our girls are very talented and they have performed well in the other tournaments as well, but the need is to provide them more such opportunities so that such talent comes up to the level,” he said.

As part of ongoing sports festival for Kashmir Division colleges sponsored by Department of Higher Education, Inter College Women Cricket Rolling Trophy was organized by AAAM Degree College Bemina at SP College Ground Srinagar.

Principal AAAM Degree College Bemina Prof Nasreen Aman hailed the participation of students and hoped that such events can help them in producing some champions.