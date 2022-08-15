Walkathon organized under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

*Advisor Bhatnagar, ADGP, senior officers participated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: A walkathon (Parbhat Pheri) was today organized under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Independence day.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh; FCR, Shaleen Kabra; Secretary Forest, Sanjeev Verma; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli besides other senior officers, President Chamber of Commerce, Arun Gupta and thousands of locals participated in the walkathon.

The walkathon under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ started from Gulshan Ground Jammu and culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh Park via Jammu University. Carrying the national flag, they raised ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans throughout the 3 km-long stretch.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar urged all the citizens to participate with enthusiasm in the ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign and show their respect and devotion for the nation. He also urged them to hoist the national flag on every household to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Independence Day).