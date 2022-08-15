Soham wins Independence Cup Chess Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Soham Kamotra of J&K and National Under-18 Champion won Independence Cup Chess Tournament, organized by IDPS School Sunjwan under the banner of All J&K Chess Association, here today.

About 90 players participated in the tournament. Kamotra got a cash prize of Rs 11000 and a trophy. Other players who won 1st prize in their respective categories include Manoj Kohli (Best Veteran), Manasvi Gupta (Best Woman), Aarav Gupta (Best U-14) and Paras Sharma (Best U-10).

Total cash prizes worth Rs.50000 were distributed among the winners of various categories along with trophies and certificates.

Sumit Grover, Akashdeep Singh Bhatia, Ajit Singh, Angad Singh, Amandeep and Ravi Kumar won 2nd to 7th position in open category respectively ,While in U-14 Lakshya Choudhary, Aahana Gupta, Srujanika and Avasyu Singh Kotwal got 2nd to 5th positions respectively and in U-10 age category, Pazhany Kohli, Viraj Singh, Ishwam Kawatra and Ishaan Choudhary also excelled.

Earlier, Meenu Mahajan started the Torch relay for the Independence Cup from the School premises. She handed over the Torch to Commonwealth Gold Medallist Meenal Gupta for relay.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest Devia Nanda (JKAS), while Sohail Kazmi member Waqf Board was guest of honour. Prizes were distributed by Shahnaz Akhter in presence of Atul Kumar Gupta, President All J&K Chess Association, MD of IDPS Suminder Singh and Swaran Choudhary, Akshit Mahajan and Principal IDPS Randeep Wazir.

The program was conducted by Madhu Abrol, Priyanka Sehgal and Jyoti Sharma. Arvindu Sharma was the chief arbiter of the event.