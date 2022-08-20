Vivek Chess Academy emerges winners

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Vivek Chess Academy won the Jammu Chess Premier League in a tough fight with White Knights team, organized under the banner of Jammu District Chess Association, here today.

Teams of Premier Chess Academy, owned by Renjith Balakrishnan, Vivek Chess Academy, owned by Vivek Bharti Gupta, Kings Knights owned by Anil Abrol, White Knights owned by Baldev Raj and Atul Kumar Gupta participated in League.

There were five pools comprising Strong rated players, Medium rated players, Women, Under-14 and Under-10, wherein Pool A players were paid Rs 5000 each, while Pool B , C, and Pool-D players were paid Rs 2000 each, besides Pool-E players were paid Rs1000 each.

More than 100 players applied for league out of which 20 were selected by the owners, wherein Pool-A players include Atul Kumar Gupta, Ajit Singh, Arushi Kotwal and Danish Pathania, while Pool-B players include Aakash Singh Bhatia, Ravi Kumar, Superb Jain and Ankush Bhardwaj and Pool-C players include Srujanika Gupta, Manasvi Gupta, Amrita Gupta and Sonali Manhas, besides Pool-D players include Pazhany Kohli, Laksh Chowdhary, Aarav Gupta and Vansh Bakshi and Pool-E players include Aadvik Gupta, Ishaan Chowdhary, Paras Sharma and Viraj Singh Jamwal.

Atul Kumar Gupta, president All J&K Chess Association and other team owners distributed the reserved cash awards of Rs 48000 among players.

Earlier, J&K Hockey president Rajiv Sharma was chief guest on the occasion who inaugurated the event. He appreciated the efforts of the Chess Association for giving an unparalleled regular platform to young kids and women in particular in an innovative way. He also announced Rs 20000 cash award for the winning team.