1st PEFI inter-school Cricket C’ship organised

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: First inter-school Cricket Championship was organised by Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) in collaboration with Trikuta Cricket and Football Academy and Elite Sports at Railway Ground, here today.

The 1st semifinal match was played between Jodhamal Public School and Delhi Public School Jammu.

After winning the toss Jodhamal School decided to bat first. Jodhamal School scored a huge total of 198 runs in 20 overs by losing only 3 wickets. Tegvansh Singh scored 78 runs and Aarit Nagpal made unbeaten 63 runs. For Delhi Public School Aashutosh Mahajan took 2 wickets giving away 50 runs in his 4 overs, while Ashank Sharma took 1 wicket.

In reply, DPS Jammu made 139 runs by losing 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs in which Ashutosh Mahajan scored 36 runs, while Krishna Gupta scored 17 runs and Gurtaj Singh scored 18 runs. For Jodhamal School Ridhman Sharma took 3 wickets, Sanam, Tegvansh and Madhur took 1 wicket each.

Thus Jodhamal Public School entered the finals beating DPS Jammu by 59 runs. Tegvansh Singh of Jodhamal Public School Jammu was adjudged as man of the match.

The officials of the match were Balbir Singh, Dalvir Thakur, Siddharth and Aditya. The tournament is being organized by Physical Education Foundation of India (J&K Chapter) under the overall supervision of Sukomal Ganguly (Provincial Secretary PEFI Jammu).