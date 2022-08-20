Jodhamal conferred ‘Exceptional School of India Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Jodhamal Public School has been conferred with “Exceptional School of India Award’ in the prestigious Global Educators Fest-2022, held at Jaipur.

The esteemed award was introduced to acknowledge the sagacity and coherence of outstanding schools, including the quality and consistency of teaching. The last few years’ performances of the schools in the above parameters were taken into the consideration for selecting schools for the above award. The theme for this year at the education meet was “Transforming school curriculum: empowering learning for life”.

The other notable award winning schools from various States were The Doon School Dehradun, Scindia School Gwalior, Sagar School Alwar, Daly College Indore, The Sunbeam School Varanasi, Rajkumar College Raipur and Hyderabad Public School Begumpet.

Abdulla Rasheed Ahmed, Minister for State for Education, Republic of Maldives, and Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, Trustee, Maharana of Mewar Foundation and Vidyadan Charitable Trust handed over the award and congratulated all the winners.

Nandan Kuthiala, Trustee, and Dr Deep Khare, Principal Jodhamal Public School received this prestigious award on behalf of the School.