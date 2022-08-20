3rd UT level Wrestling C’ship inaugurated

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Third UT level Under-23 Wrestling Championship, organised by Wrestling Association of J&K in collaboration with Directorate of Sports and Physical Education University of Jammu, inaugurated at Wrestling Hall Jammu University, here today.

Sahil Sharma, coach of Indian Women Wrestling Team in Commonwealth Games-2022 Birmingham and Pradeep Sharma, co-convenor of BJP Sports Cell were the chief guests at the opening ceremony.

Sahil Sharma encouraged the young talent with the latest techniques of wrestling to boost the morale of the wrestlers of J&K.

Om Parkash, Ravinder Kumar, Roshan Sharma, Beniya Ameen, Anil Kumar and Diler Khan and Ajay Bharti were the prominent citizens present during the event.

A total of 110 participants from all over the districts participated in the championship, wherein 57 kg, Mangal Singh beat Mohd Nasir by 10-0 points, while in 61 kg, Arjun Sharma trounced Mohd Hussain by 8-6 points and in 65 kg, Mohd Gulam Sawar defeated Ankit Sainia by 10-4 points, in 79 kg, Gulshan Chib got better of Toufeeq Umar by 10-0 points and in 86 kg, Madan Singh beat Koshal Kumar by 10-0 points.

In 92 kg, Goutam Singh defeated Ravinder Singh by 8-0 points and in 125 kg, Vikram Singh beat Mohd Azam by 10-0 points.

Meanwhile, in 57kg, Keshav Singh beat Neeraj Sharma in the final bout, while in 87kg, Rajesh Sharma defeated Munir Ahmed in the final bout and in 62kg (Women), Muskan Rajput won the final bout during the trials for 36th National Games-2022.