Underwater Sports C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Bakeman Underwater Sports Champi-onship-2022, organised by Underwater Sports Association in collaboration with Swim-N-Survival Society Kashmir got underway at Water Sports Centre Nigeen, here today.

More than 96 swimmers from different age categories participated in different events.

Sheikh Mohammad Shayaan finished first in 100m Bi Fin (14-15year), while Syed Abbas Zadie and Sifaat Iqbal Mattoo clinched 2nd and 3rd places respectively, and Abdul Basit Haroon finished first in 100m Fun Race Boys (14 years and below), whereas Muhammad Ibrahim and Mohammad Tashib Khan remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In Mohd Daaib Bhat finished first in 100m Bi Fin (16-17year), while Mohammad Ibrahim and Syed Mohammad Hassan Zadie stood 2nd and 3rd respectively, whereas Mubashir Hamdani finished first in 100m Fun Race Open, while Fawzaan Iqbal Zargar and Javaid Ahmad Wandroo clinched 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

“The second event of Senior Men and Prize Ceremony will be held on Monday”, said the Secretary Underwater Sports Association of J&K.

The event was organized by Underwater Sports Association of J&K and facilitated and sponsored by Swim N Survival Society Kashmir, Shah Steel House and Bakeman Home Appliances.