Secretary inaugurates District Rugby C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul inaugurated District Jammu Rugby Championship as the chief guest of the event at Green Filed Gandhi Nagar, here today.

“Taking part in any sports activity and physical exercise in general improves our health, muscular power, and life years. Physical exercises release endorphin chemical that makes us cheerful to accept any task with open mind,” said Secretary while inaugurating the championship, adding that the physical exercises is linked to keep away many more diseases, reduces stress in life and hence I feel delighted to witness the maximum participation of our boys and girls in sports activities.”

She was accompanied by Rajiv Sharma Member Sports Council, Sharat Chander Singh general secretary Athletic Association of J&K, Ashok Singh Divisional Sports Officer and Manager of the field.

Say no to drugs slogan was also sounded in a single breath/voice among the participants presented on the opening day of the tournament.

The tournament is being organised by District Rugby Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council for boys and girls of Jammu district. Harmeet Singh as organising secretary of the tournament while welcoming chief guest and officials said that the Council under the leadership of Nuzhat Gul is contributing a lot in development of games and sports in both the regions of J&K.

The Divisional Sports Officer while sharing his views as special guest encouraged the participants for showcasing their sports through such tournaments. The coordination between organisers and the Council officials was also highlighted by the Sports Officer during his speech.

Sharat Chander Singh, Rishab, Sahil and officials from the Association were present during the event.