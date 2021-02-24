Veteran Football exhibition match held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Feb 24: A veteran Football exhibition match was played between Pulast Nagar Club and Peer Panchal Club at Model Higher Secondary School, here today.

The match was organised by general secretary District Football Association Poonch, Rajinder Singh under the aegis of J&K Football Association while as Peer Panchal Club won the match by 1-0 goal.

Second in Command 39 RR, Major Upadyia was the chief guest, whereas DySP Sachin Gupta and Mohd Qasim were the special guests and the match was sponsored by Rajan Tandon.

The spectators boosted both the teams during the match.

Other prominent who were present during the match including I/c Manager Sports Stadium Poonch, Nirdosh Sharma, Retd DYSSO Prem Parkash Luthra, Retd ZPEO Narjeet Singh, Bhopinder Singh JE, Ravinder Singh, Majid Dar, RP Sharma and Afraidi along with staff members of hosting school.