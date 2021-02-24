DC visits Gulmarg to oversee arrangements for Khelo-India Winter Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Baramulla, Feb 24: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Gulmarg in order to oversee the arrangements put in place for the commencement of winter games under Khelo-India sports initiative. The event shall commence from 26th of February during which an array of sports activities in different categories shall be organized.

On the occasion, DC conducted on-spot inspection of the venue to ensure that directions imparted by the higher authorities are implemented in letter and spirit. He took first hand appraisal of various amenities required for smooth conduct of the event including electricity and water supply, sanitation, compliance to COVID protocol, etc. He reviewed the necessary arrangements including accommodation, lodging and other facilities well in advance and to conduct the function in a hassle free manner.

DC also directed the PDD and PHE departments to provide uninterrupted power and water supply respectively. He also directed the Mechanical Division to keep men and machinery ready for snow clearance if required. Moreover, DC directed the District Informatics Officer Baramulla to make adequate arrangements for web casting of the programme besides directed him to conduct a trial run well in advance. Municipal authorities were directed to keep sanitation and hygiene of superlative degree.

Pertinent to mention here that dignitaries and athletes from various parts of the country are participating in Gulmarg winter games.

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom, Secretay Sports Council Nuzhat Gul, CEO GDA, SDM Gulmarg, Officers of JKTDC and Tourism, hoteliers among other concerned functionaries were present on the occasion.