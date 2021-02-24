Two days District Judo C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 24: Two Days Jammu District Judo Championship concluded today at Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here.

About 150 Judokas participated in the championship. Kuldeep Singh Jamwal vice president J&K Olympic Association & working president J&K Judo Association was the chief guest, whereas Satish Gupta Manager Indoor Complex was the guest of honour.

In junior boys 60 kg, Bilal Ahmed, Rahul Rajat and Pankaj Kumar got 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively, whereas in 66 kg, Akshey Sharma and Tarish Thappa stood 1st and 2nd and in 73 kg, Shivam Sharma won 1st place besides in 81 kg, Varun Sharma and Ragat Singh Chib clinched 1st and 2nd places while Arnav Gupta and Raklshan Jandial shared 3rd position.

In sub junior boys open (+45 kg), top two positions were clinched by Arihant Mahajan and Shaurya Dev Singh while Salman and Nirav Thakur shared 3rd place, whereas in boys junior open, Varun Sharma and Akshay Sharma got 1st and 2nd places and Shivam Sharma and Rajat Singh Chib shared 3rd position.

In junior girls U-21 (48 kg), Khushi Thakur and Versha Mandal remained 1st and 2nd, whereas in 52 kg, Sonakshi Devi and Upasana Thakur won top two places respectively and in 63 kg, Nirali Sharma and Prabjot Kour secured 1st and 2nd places besides in girls junior open, Yashika Jamwal and Nirali Sharma won 1st and 2nd positions while Khushi Thakur and Deepkia shared 3rd position.

In senior girls (48 kg), Khushi Thakur and Ayushi Uniyal stood 1st and 2nd, whereas in 63 kg, Yashika Jamwal and Deepika remained 1st and 2nd and in cadet U-18 (50 kg), Vishwas and Suraj got 1st and 2nd whereas Sumit and Aditya Kundal shared 3rd spot besides in 55 kg, Bilal Ahmed and Ridhwan Mahajan stood 1st and 2nd.

In 66 kg, Akshay Sharma and Trish Mahajan won top two positions, whereas in 81 kg, first two positions were secured by Rajat Sharma and Arnav Gupta and open (+81 kg), first two positions were won by Akshay Sharma and Rajat Singh Chib while Arnav Gupta and Zaheer Ahmed shared 3rd position.

Prominent among others who were present on the occasion included Vikas Gupta vice president JFI, Varinder Dogra, Shiv Kumar, Suraj Sharma, Raj Kumar, Munish Chatwal, Sidharth Sharma, Ranjodh Singh, Danish Sharma and Shweta Thakur, while the bouts were officiated by Suraj Bhan Singh, Vikas Dogra, Arshi Nad, Ritika Slathia & Rameshwar Singh Jamwal.

Championship is being organized by J&K Judo Association under the aegis of J&K Olympic Association and J&K Sports Council.