UT level Inter-District Football U/19 boys tourney gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 24: Two days UT level Inter-District Football Tournament for under-19 boys, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports, got underway at Subash Stadium, here today.

Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, President Municipal Council Udhampur was the chief guest on the occasion and declared the tournament open, whereas Parshotam Dutt, Chief Education Officer Udhampur and Anil Arora Municipal Councillor of Ward No.10 were the guests of honour and Swaran Singh DYSSO Udhampur presided over the function.

About 248 players and 40 officials drawn from different 17 Districts of UT J&K are participating in the tournament.

District Baramulla defeated District Anantnag by 3-1 goals, whereas Kathua trounced Jammu by 1-0 goal and Udhampur beat Ramban by 9-1 wherein Aditya scored 4 goals besides Rajouri got better of Doda by 1-0 goal, while Budgam defeated Ganderbal by 4-1 goals and Srinagar trounced Shopian by 8-2 goals.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated and appreciated the efforts of DYSSO Udhampur and field staff to conduct such type of sports activities.

He also congratulated the contingent in-charges and players of all teams specially teams from Kashmir division and stressed upon the players to play the game in a fair way and with the spirit of sportsmanship.

The football is being organised at venues of Udhampur district including Subash Stadium, District Police Lines, Degree College Ground Udhampur and DPS Udhampur.

Later, DYSSO Udhampur thanked the chief guest and guest of honour for sparing valuable time for attending this function and also thanked SSP Udhampur, Secretary Sports Council J&K and Principal Degree College Udhampur for providing ground facilities for the smooth and successful conduct of the tournament.

The matches were officiated by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar Dogra, Raman Kumar, Rakesh, Kulbhushan Singh, Naveen Singh, Harvinder Singh, Miraz Din, Ishang Bandral, Vipin Photra, Ravi Kumar, Sanjeev kumar, Chander Kiran and Gopal Krishan, while Amit Sharma and Bhoopinder Singh were commentators of the matches.