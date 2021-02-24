Shree Ram CC scripts win in RPL

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Feb 24: Shree Ram Cricket Club (Shree Ram CC) defeated National CC by six wickets in third quarter-final match in the ongoing Reasi Premier League (RPL), being played, here today.

The Shree Ram CC chased the set target of 131 runs given by NCC in just 12.5 overs. Satta scored 59 runs off 17 balls and was awarded with man of the match by Mumtaz Ali Bhatti, DySP DAR DPL Reasi who was chief guest at the occasion.

With this win the Shree Ram Cricket Club entered in semi-finals round of the RPL.