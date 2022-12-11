UT level Wrestling C’ship culminates at JU

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 11: The closing ceremony of two day long 29th Men Freestyle and Greco Roman style as well as 15th Women J&K UT level Wrestling Championship was held at the Wrestling Hall of Jammu University, here today.

The championship was organized by Wrestling Association of J&K in collaboration with Jammu University and under the auspices of Wrestling Federation of India, J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest, while Pardeep Sharma senior BJP leader sports cell was the guest of honour on the occasion of the closing ceremony.

Prominent persons including Vasudev Sharma (president), Vijay Pehlwan, Abdual Ahad Shah, Jai Bharat, Om Parkash (Director competition), Swarn Lal and Raj Kumar were present on the occasion.

The Mayor lauded the efforts of organizers for conducting the championship and channelizing the energy of the youth towards wrestling sports. He also briefed that he will do all possible help and cooperation for the players of J&K and distributed the medals among winners, while mementoes were given to officials of the event.

The Wrestling Association also honoured Surya Udhay Pratap Singh who recently won Silver in Under17 Cadet National Championship 2022, held at Ranchi (Jharkhand) and also won Silver medal in Grand Prix Under-17 National Championship-2022, held at Ayodhya.

In senior men free style (57kg), Anil Singh-Gold, Rajinder Singh-Silver and Mujtaj Mohd & Radhay Sham-Bronze, in 61kg, Rohit Singh-Gold, Keshav Kumar-Silver and Shamahoon & Sadiq Hussain-Bronze, in 65kg, Jarnail Singh-Gold, Harshdev Singh-Silver and Deepak Kumar and Rahul Mehra-Bronze, in 70kg, Subash Singh-Gold, Bag Hussain-Silver and Bhushan Mehra & Abish Verma-Bronze, in 74kg, Saleem-Gold, Ashiq Hussain-Silver and Suryadev Singh and Gourav-Bronze, in 79kg, Mohd. Hafiq-Gold, Kuldeep Singh-Silver and Nayeem Ahmed Dar and Mushtaq Ali-Bronze, in 86kg, Hamam Hussain-Gold, Ranjeet Singh-Silver and Arjun Sangral & Surjeet Singh-Bronze, in 92kg, Abdul Rashid-Gold, Pankaj Kumar-Silver and Madan Singh and Anshu Chib-Bronze, in 97kg, Biniya Amin-Gold, Sanjay Kumar-Silver and Jacoob Ali and Aman Kumar-Bronze and 125kg, Isaaq Ahmed-Gold, Mustafa Kamal-Silver and Aditya Singh and Aryan Singh-Bronze.

In senior women (50kg), Gold- Radha Sharma, Silver-Pallvi Kumari and Bronze -Mamta Devi & Pooja Katoch, in 53kg, Gold- Upasana, Silver-Toiba Rashid, in 59kg, Gold- Muskan Rajput, Silver-Ruhi Rajput and Bronze -Rabia Bhat & Shaista Shafi, in 68kg, Gold- Sonia Sharma, Silver- Gulshan Bibi and Bronze- Monika Sharma & Pallvi, in 76kg: Gold- Sunakshi, Silver-Kusum Rani and Bronze- Shariya Manzoor & Mansi Dogra.

In senior men Greco-Roman (63kg), Gold- Rahul Mehra, Silver-Sudhanshu Raian and Bronze- Dawood Ahmed, in 67kg: Gold- Sahil Dagoria, Silver- Vishal Choudhary and Bronze- Sumit Gangla, in 77kg: Gold- Shamahoon, Silver- Suryadev Singh and Bronze- Arif Khan and in 97kg: Gold- Javid Ahmed and Bronze medal was secured by Kshitij Mansotra and Mohd Azam.