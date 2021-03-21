UT level Judo C’ship from Mar 29

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 20: Judo Association of Jammu & Kashmir is going to organize JK UT level Championship in Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior weight categories both boys and girls at Judo Hall Indoor Complex MA Stadium, here from March 29 to 31.

The championship is being organised under the aegis of J&K Sports Council and J&K Olympic Association.

All the Judokas are requested to report concerned coaches along with Date of Birth certificate and entry fee. The championship in sub junior category will be held on March 29, whereas Junior and Senior categories will be organised on March 30 and 31.