UT level Bench Press, Deadlift C’ship held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: J&K Sport Powerlifting Association organised the UT level Bench Press/Deadlift championship for men and women in equipped and unequipped categories, here today.

About 200 players participated in the championship, wherein Strong Man Bench Press title was secured by Barat Ghai in junior category, while Abhay Singh won the senior category.

The title of Strong Man Deadlift was clinched by Bhanu Dev Singh in senior category, while Shohib Ahmed won the title in junior category, whereas in the title of Strong Woman Bench Press was won by Shweta Gupta in junior category, while Balwinder Kour clinched title in senior category.

The title of Strong Woman in Deadlift was won by Urvashi in the senior category, while Shweta Gupta won the title of junior category.

Ex- Chairman of Cantonment Board, Jatinder Singh (Lucky) was the chief guest of the event along with SHO Satwari, Ameer Jalani and Sukhdev Singh, Somraj, Sunil Langeh were the special guests of the event.

Office bearers of the Association including Iqbal Singh, Vijaypal Singh, Neete Kour, Hemant Abrol, Shivcharan Singh, Rakesh Sharma and others were present during the event.