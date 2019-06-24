UP Wrestler Rameshwar lifts 2nd Arli Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, June 24: Wrestler Rameshwar of Mathura (UP) lifted the 2nd Annual Arli (Katra) Dangal title defeating Dillar Khan of J&K Police in the main bout that lasted for 21 minutes at Village Arli, Katra, here today.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Katra, Vivek Shekhar was chief guest, who distributed cash prizes among the Wrestlers. Former Joint Secretary of J&K State Sports Council, Shiv Kumar Sharma presided over the function.

State president (IHPC) youth skill and sports, Varinder Kumar Badyal, Sarpanch Mangal Singh and social activist Rajesh Sharma were the guests of honour.

Prominent persons present on the occasion were Partap Krishan Sanmotra, Kamal Kishore, Hotelier, Sewa Singh, Krishan Singh, Om Parkash Verma, Sat Paul Verma, Surinder Kumar, Titru Ram and Mohd. Sharief.

Earlier, winner of the main bout, Rameshwar awarded with cash prize of Rs. 11,000 while runners-up Dillar Khan got Rs. 6,000.

Dangal was organized by Arli Dangal Committee in collaboration with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall supervision of Naresh Kumar (Pappu lakri).

In all, 31 bouts were played in this day-long event.

The second main bout won by Rajesh Sharma of J&K Police who defeated Sakar Noor of Merrut (U.P) while Sonu of Sonipat (Haryana) defeated Amir Khan of J&K Police for the third bout.

The fourth main bout went to Ratesh of Banaras (U.P), who beat Gopal Sharma of Jindrah. In fifth bout, Liaqat Ali of Jammu outplayed Wazid of Uttar Pradesh.

Members who helped in smooth conduct of the event included Brij Mohan (president, Naresh Kumar (Pappu Lakri), Rajesh Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Gopal Krishan, Baba Mohan Lal, Ramesh Chander, Sham Lal and Kaka Ram.

Bout were officiated by the technical penal including Om Parkash Verma, Sat Paul Verma, Raj Singh, Mohd Shrief and Murli Dhar (Munna).