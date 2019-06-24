Ashraf Rather takes record all 10 wkts, registers hat-trick

Kishtwar Warriors, Doda Warriors script wins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

DODA, June 24: Hailing from a village Dobiwan in Gulmarg area, paceman Ashraf Rather of Kishtwar Warriors took a record all 10 wickets in T20 match including a hat-trick in the ongoing 15th Gufran Memorial T20 Cricket Championship, being played at Sports Stadium, here.

Wrecking havoc, Ashraf single-handedly bundled out Kings XI Kulhand for a meagre total of 18 runs in 5 overs while chasing a total of 219 runs set by Kishtwar Warriors thus helping his team to win by a huge margin of 200 runs. Ashraf bowled 3 overs with one maiden, conceding 15 runs to probably create a world record of taking all 10 wickets in the shortest (T20) format of the game.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Kishtwar Warriors set a good total of 218 runs in the allotted 20 overs by losing 5 wickets. Saleem Sheikh top scored with 86 runs while Qazi Burhan contributed 49 runs. From the bowling side, Chambail Singh grabbed 3 wickets while Anil Sharma and Zakir Hussain shared 1 wicket each. Ashraf Rather of Kishtwar Warriors was declared as the man of the match for his magical bowling display.

In another match, batting first, Chiralla Cricket Club collapsed at 73 runs in 13.2 overs. Ranjeet Singh top scored with 16 runs while Amit Rajan contributed 12 runs to the total. From

the bowling side, Vinay grabbed 3 wickets while Saqib Hussain and Sonu Sharma took 2 wickets to each.

In reply, Doda Warriors chased the target easily in 9 overs by losing 4 wickets, thus won the match by 6 wickets. Dinesh Chandail was the highest scorer with 32 runs while Nayeem Malik contributed 12 runs to the total. From bowling side, Anoop Singh and Ranjeet Singh shared 2 wickets each. Vinay of Doda Warriors was declared as the man of the match.