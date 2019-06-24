Young Star Aul Club, Janipur CC register wins

JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/BHADERWAH, June 24: Young Star Aul Cricket Club and Janipur Cricket Club registered victories over their rivals in the ongoing JKCA District Level Cricket Tournaments, being held under the supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member JKCA and Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission at various venues in Jammu division.

At Jammu, Janipur Cricket Club defeated Shine Star CC by 30 runs. Batting first, Janipur CC scored 161 runs, while in reply Shine Star managed to score 131 runs. Tarun who took 4 wickets from Janipur was adjudged as the man of the match.

The match was officiated by Rahul Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Saleem-ur-Rehman.

At Bhaderwah, Young Star Aul defeated Friends Battery Cricket Club by a big margin of 73 runs. Batting first, Young Star Aul scored a mammoth total of 248 runs, while in reply, Friends Battery Cricket Club scored 175 runs to lose the match by 73 runs. Shakir of Young Star Aul, who scored 45 runs and took 3 important wickets, was adjudged as the man of the match.