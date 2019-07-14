Udhampur’s girl wins voice of Punjab ‘Chhota Champ’ season 6 title

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, July 14: A girl from a small village of district Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, not only win hearts of many with her singing but also the Voice of Punjab ‘Chota Champ’ title telecast of PTC Punjabi.

Ananya Sharma,11, a class seventh student of Army Public School, Udhampur, brought laurels to the state by winning the title.

“It is a proud moment for all of us,” says Arun Kaul, a proud father, serving as Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Mr Kaul said that she has passion for singing since childhood and her mother Kheema Sharma also play a major role in her grooming as a professional singer.

“She initially when won titles in singing, we decided to get her into professional singing,” he said adding that she has really made entire state proud.

Ms Ananya was the lone participant from the state and she had a tough competition in the contest, which had professional singers from the neighbouring states.