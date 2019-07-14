Ravinder Raina honours Taekwondo players

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: BJP OBC Morcha organised an impressive and well attended function to honour Taekwondo players here today.

In the function the certificate of excellence and appreciation were awarded to the coach, medal winners and the participants of G1 Level India Open Taekwondo International Championship by Ravinder Raina, State President BJP and Braham Jyot, State General Secretary BJP OBC Morcha.

The certificate of excellence was awarded to Atul Pangotra (NIS coach, International Referee/Player ) for his outstanding contribution in the field of Taekwondo.

The certificates of appreciation were awarded to the medal winners of the Championship including Amandeep (Gold), Achutam Dev Singh (Bronze), Shalvi Saini (Bronze) and other players who participated in the event and gave their best for country.

All these players are trainees of Atul Pangotra.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Raina and Mr Jyot said that these kinds of activities which make the whole country proud are highly appreciable.