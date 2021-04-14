Tourism Deptt organises Shikara Rally

Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 14: As a part of “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” celebrations marking the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, Directorate of Tourism Kashmir today organised a Shikara rally in Dal Lake in which over 50 shikara boats participated.

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. G N Itoo flagged off the rally at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) which culminated at Nehru Park.

The spectacular view of the shikara in the Dal lake was a feast to the eyes for the locals and tourists who also participated in the event with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Dr Itoo said that the Shikara Rally also coincided with celebrations of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s birthday to send a message about the historical importance of the day and also the importance of commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

The Director Tourism Kashmir further said Shikara rally is also an invitation to the traveller that Kashmir is open and travellers are enjoying their holidays.

Expressing satisfaction over the good tourist flow, the Director Tourism Kashmir said they are expecting the travel flow to continue for the summer season also as all SOPs are in place for the safety of the travellers.

“The SOPs which are being implemented here have encouraged travellers to visit Kashmir. All travellers are tested at the entry points and the hoteliers were also given training on implementing the SOPs,” he said.

Deputy Director Tourism (Registration) Ahsan-ul-Haq Chesti was also present on the occasion.